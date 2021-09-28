Daily Crunch: Backdrop app leverages social media to help users find beautiful destinations

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome back to Daily Crunch for September 28, 2021. A big thanks to y’all for the response to yesterday’s TechCrunch+ rebrand. It was a real treat. Next up from TechCrunch is our killer SaaS-focused event, which you can save some money on here. I am hosting, so I promise a retinue of medium-quality jokes to go along with the day’s panels and chats. It’s going to be a real good time! — Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups/VC

Before we get too deep into the day’s venture capital roundup, TechCrunch took a look ahead to the third quarter’s venture capital results, detailing the five questions we are most curious about. Those include what’s up with venture investment in China, what Latin American tallies will tell us about the spread of startup activity in the region and more.

Which form of venture debt should your startup go for?

Startup founders have more options than in years past when it comes to fundraising, thanks in large part to a surplus of liquidity. Besides traditional VC, crowdfunding, venture banks and venture debt funds are all viable options.

In a detailed overview of venture debt options, Andy Weyer, managing director of technology at Runway Growth Capital, shares three use cases depicting how debt capital can benefit borrowers hoping to retain leverage for future rounds or access working capital.

“Think of capital availability as a spectrum, from low risk and low return (venture banks) to high risk and high return (venture capital), with venture debt funds sitting somewhere in the middle,” advises Weyer.

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

Today in application store drama, Microsoft: The sound and fury of app marketplaces’ take rates and level of openness took on a new tune today with news from Microsoft. The Redmond-based software giant’s store will now allow for third-party storefronts. If this is more sea change than PR effort, we leave to your discretion.

The sound and fury of app marketplaces’ take rates and level of openness took on a new tune today with news from Microsoft. The Redmond-based software giant’s store will now allow for third-party storefronts. If this is more sea change than PR effort, we leave to your discretion. Blue Prism sells for £1.095B: The RPA market is seeing some consolidation, it appears, in the wake of the UiPath IPO. Vista is buying Blue Prism for just under 1.1 billion pounds, with an intention to unite the company with another of its own portfolio entities. Blue Prism is a public company, mind, so you should have heard of it.

The RPA market is seeing some consolidation, it appears, in the wake of the UiPath IPO. Vista is buying Blue Prism for just under 1.1 billion pounds, with an intention to unite the company with another of its own portfolio entities. Blue Prism is a public company, mind, so you should have heard of it. And, finally, Cloudflare takes on AWS: Cloudflare is best known for its content delivery work, not for providing the sort of cloud infra that Amazon’s AWS is famous for selling. And yet Cloudflare intends to poke the dragon with R2, a forthcoming service from the public company that will take on Amazon’s S3 storage product. Notably, R2 will delete data egress fees, perhaps putting Amazon into something akin to a pricing tight spot.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

TechCrunch wants to help startups find the right expert for their needs. To do this, we’re building a shortlist of the top growth marketers. We’ve received great recommendations for growth marketers in the startup industry since we launched our survey.

We’re excited to read more responses as they come in! Fill out the survey here.