Facebook’s CTO to step down after 13 years at the company

Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer just announced that he will stepping down from the role next year and transition to a part-time position as a “Senior Fellow” at the company. It’s one of the biggest leadership departures for Facebook in recent memory.

He will be replaced in the role by long-time executive Andrew Bosworth who has most recently led the company’s Facebook Reality Labs. Bosworth will continue to lead the AR/VR organization in his new role.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a note on the departure in the company’s newsroom:

I want to take a moment to thank Schrep for his extraordinary contributions to our community and our company over the last 13 years. He has played a critical role in almost everything we’ve done — from building and scaling our teams to mentoring many of our key leaders, and from helping us develop new technologies like AI and VR to operating our infrastructure and business services at global scale. Schrep and I have had a close partnership over the years, and in addition to being a great leader, he’s also a great person and a close friend.

“This is a difficult decision because of how much I love Facebook and how excited I am about the future we are building together, Schroepfer wrote in a Facebook post. “This change in role will allow me to dedicate more time to my family and my personal philanthropic efforts while staying deeply connected to the company working on key initiatives including recruiting and developing technical talent and continuing to foster our AI investments in critical technologies like PyTorch.”

Updating