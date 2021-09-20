Equity Monday: A global selloff to kick off Disrupt week

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets.

A few things this morning:

On the news front, the global stock market is taking a whacking. U.S. stocks are set to fall after European stocks went lower thanks to concerns that the Chinese property developer Evergrande and its constituent debt issues could spread to other parts of the market, possibly leading to contagion.

Cryptos are also off sharply in the last 24 hours, so there seems to be little refuge in today’s markets.

A French hosting company is going public, an Indian used-car marketplace raised a boatload of cash and Amazon is investigating a bribe.

And we are expecting IPOs from both Freshworks and Toast this week.

It’s going to be a very busy few days. Pour some extra coffee, and get hyped.