Disrupt 2021 kicks off tomorrow

Time to carbo-load, startup fans. Tomorrow we kick off the opportunity marathon that is TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, and we can't wait to see it all unfold!

Make the Disrupt Desk your first destination. That’s where you’ll find TechCrunch editors highlighting just some of the must-not-miss moments on Day One. Here’s a fine example. Get your first look at some of the companies competing in Startup Battlefield. Companies like Dropbox, Vurb, Mint and many more got their start as Startup Battlefield competitors. Catch the next generation in this always-epic pitch throw-down.

Here’s a tiny taste of what’s on tap tomorrow on the Disrupt Stage, the Extra Crunch Stage and in our special breakout sessions. Consult the Disrupt agenda for exact times.

Disrupt Stage

Saving the World

COVID-19 changed everything. It not only threatened our individual health and well-being, but it also shook industries and economies across the globe. And the same could be said about the COVID-19 vaccines. Hear from BioNTech co-founder and CEO Ugur Sahin on the process of rapidly developing the world’s most sought-after vaccine, alongside Pfizer, and the long-term potential of mRNA-based therapies. Ursheet Parikh of Mayfield Fund will join Sahin to discuss what’s next for startups in this rapidly evolving industry.

Extra Crunch Stage

How to Ditch Traditional Fundraising

In 2021, venture capital has never been more plentiful, but some founders still can’t break into networks or have found that traditional fundraising isn’t the best route for their business. Fortunately, alternative fundraising techniques are gathering steam as founders find paths to raise cash that diverge from the startup success stories of the past. Join the discussion with Pipe’s Harry Hurst, Accel’s Arun Mathew and Clearco’s Michele Romanow.

Breakout Session

Demo Derby — How startups are disrupting the status quo with innovative data analytics, AI and modern app development

Startups need to move quickly and focus limited resources on areas where they can differentiate. In this fast-paced session, learn from startups and Google experts how you can leverage Google technologies to serve customers better and get to market more quickly. In a series of short demos, see how innovative startups and Google experts have used Google compute, storage, networking and AI technologies to “disrupt” the status quo.

Any last-minute decision makers out there? You can still buy a full Disrupt 2021 pass right here, but hurry because prices increase tonight at 11:59pm PT!

There you have it. A quick way to tap into the first day of Disrupt 2021. Go forth and discover opportunities that can take your business forward to the next level and beyond. We can’t wait to see where Disrupt takes you!