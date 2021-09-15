Stamp your Passport to Disrupt for a chance to win these prizes

As you prepare to dive in to three days of TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, be sure to take your passport. No, not the government-issued variety. Our Disrupt Passport lets you collect experiences during the virtual conference and gives you a chance to win some pretty fabulous prizes.

Seriously, who wouldn’t want a chance to win these?

Here’s the deal. The Disrupt Passport (which you can download in the Disrupt virtual venue — and watch a video detailing how to play), contains a series of experiences. Complete all the experiences in just one row and then send your entry to the TechCrunch team by 11:59 pm (PT) on September 23, 2021.

We’ll select three people who successfully submit their completed passport to win one of the three prizes.

What experiences do you need to do? Nothing more strenuous than what you already plan to do at Disrupt. Take a look at the activities in just one of the Passport’s rows.

Meet with a Startup During Startup Alley Crawl: Tuesday

Attend a Breakout Session: Thursday

Schedule and Attend a Meeting with CrunchMatch: Thursday

Take a Photo in the Disrupt Photobooth

Meet with a Sponsor in the Expo

All the experiences listed in the Disrupt Passport offer the kind of opportunities that can help you build your startup or expand your portfolio without reinventing the wheel. TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 is the place to create, collaborate, learn and inspire — and snag cool prizes, too. But you have to have a pass to Disrupt to play. Get yours today for under $100 before prices increase next week.