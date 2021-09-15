Check out the amazing speakers joining us on Extra Cru… ahem, TechCrunch Live

It’s been an Extra Crunch summer. We’ve heard how to craft your pitch deck around the one thing that really hooks an investor, and how the industry experience of Retail Zipline’s Melissa Wong ticked every box for Emergence when raising her Series A. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

We’ve also gotten a sneak peek at the Disrupt Startup Alley companies in our summer episodes of Extra Crunch Live: Startup Alley Edition.

But there’s more where that came from this fall. Without any further ado, check out the incredible speakers joining us on upcoming episodes of Extra Crunch Live.

Oh, and by the way, we’re changing the name. Henceforth, ECL shall be known as TechCrunch Live. Here’s why: We realized that hanging out with TechCrunch in this context should be accessible to everyone. We interview startup founders and the investors that finance them to learn how the deal actually gets done, and we have folks in the audience pitch to get the expert feedback of our guests. Everyone should be able to benefit from that.

Because of that, we’re calling the series TechCrunch Live, as the live event hasn’t been an EC member perk for quite some time. Although the live portion is free upon registration, the video replays from TechCrunch Live will remain behind the paywall.

So, let me try that again.

Here are the upcoming speakers joining us on TechCrunch Live in October.

Nicole Quinn (Lightspeed Venture Partners) + Vlad Novakovski (Lunchclub)

October 6 – 3pm ET/12pm PT

Nicole Quinn, partner at Lightspeed, has spent her career helping startups reach their target audiences on digital platforms. Her portfolio includes Cameo, Zola, Goop, Calm and Haus Laboratories, among others. Hear Quinn and Lunchclub founder Vlad Novakovski talk through how they came together for the startup’s Series A, and get their feedback on your startup’s elevator pitch!

REGISTER FOR LIGHTSPEED VENTURE PARTNERS AND LUNCHCLUB

Shawn Carolan (Menlo Ventures) + Chris Britt (Chime)

October 13 – 3pm ET/12pm PT

Chime, helmed by Chris Britt, has raised over $2 billion, with a valuation of $25 billion. Hear Britt, alongside investor and Menlo Ventures partner Shawn Carolan, share how the company got its earlier funding and how they’ve strategized growth since. Carolan and Britt will also hear live pitches from the audience and give their feedback.

REGISTER FOR MENLO VENTURES AND CHIME

Mark Goldberg (Index) + Jessica McKellar (Pilot)

October 20 – 3pm ET/12pm PT

Jessica McKellar’s Pilot has taken an old-school business (taxes, bookkeeping, etc.) and made it simple through software, with more than $160 million in funding. Index led the company’s A and B rounds. On TCL, we’ll hear why Index doubled down from partner Mark Goldberg, and McKeller, and they will give live feedback on pitches from the audience.

REGISTER FOR INDEX VENTURES AND PILOT