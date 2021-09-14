The Disrupt Desk will help you catch everything you missed at Disrupt 2021

This year at TechCrunch Disrupt (happening just next week), there is more to explore than ever before. From the scores of Startup Alley companies to the Startup Battlefield presentations to the Disrupt Stage, Extra Crunch Stage and beyond.

We’ll hear from big name VCs like Chamath Palihapatiya, a16z’s Katie Haun, GC’s Niko Bonatsos, Forerunner’s Kirsten Green and more. Founders, such as Stewart Butterfield (Slack), Tope Awotona (Calendly), Brian Armstrong (Coinbase) and Melanie Perkins (Canva), will share how they’ve grown an idea into a unicorn. We’ll even have policy folks like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the SEC’s Erin Schneider at the show, with celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen to boot.

On the Extra Crunch stage, panels on how to raise your first dollars, how to craft your pitch deck, how to land your first B2B customers and how to find product market fit will include audience Q&A, to make sure you leave with everything you need to know to be successful.

Obviously, it would be impossible to catch it all in real time. But the Disrupt Desk is making its grand return after debuting in 2020.

The Disrupt Desk will hit you with all the biggest highlights from the show, complete with analysis of breaking news and meaningful insights from our speakers. Plus, the Disrupt Desk will have a few never-before-seen demos and breaking news announcements.

Of course, alongside catching up with the Disrupt Desk, Disrupt attendees can catch everything from the show on-demand with their complementary 3-month Extra Crunch membership.

