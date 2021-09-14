Apple refreshes iPad Mini with a new design, 5G and an 8.3-inch display

As expected, we’re going to be seeing a LOT of hardware at today’s Apple event. The company has already unveiled a refresh to the iPad and here’s a new version of the Mini that looks to be the small tablet’s biggest refresh to date. The new iPad Mini sports a design overhaul that closely resembles that of the iPad Pro. That’s all built around an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, accomplished by significantly shrinking its bezels.

There’s a lot to like about this refresh on top of the aforementioned aesthetic updates. It’s a long list that really rounds out the product’s functionality, including 5G, Apple Pencil support and a power button that supports TouchID for unlocking. The product is getting some nice upgrades inside, as well, with a CPU Apple says in 40% faster than its predecessor and a GPU that bumps performance up 80%.

The Mini sports a USB-C port and front and rear-facing 12-megapixel cameras, the former of which supports Apple’s Center Stage program. The Mini starts at $499 and goes on sale next week. Pricing, naturally, goes up when you add 5G into the mix.