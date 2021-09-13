Only one week until TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 opens a world of opportunity

One. More. Week. Just seven days until more than 10,000 people around the world storm the internet to attend TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 on September 21-23. We’re talking three event- and programming-packed days focused on anything — and everything — related to early-stage tech startups.

You’ll hear from iconic founders, unicorn makers, boundary-benders — all of it served up with a gigantic side of DIY tips, actionable advice, encouragement and inspiration. And, because Disrupt is highly interactive, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to engage, ask questions and receive answers.

We’ll hit a few of the highlights, but be sure to check the Disrupt 2021 agenda for all the interviews, panel discussions, breakout sessions and events. Your pass includes video-on-demand, so you can catch any sessions you miss when your schedule allows.

Disrupt always brings world-class speakers to the stage, and this year is no exception. We have more than 80 presentations (and counting) on tap. Talk about something for everyone. Biotech? Covered. Fintech? Also covered. Fundraising? Well, of course. Robots, health tech, space — heck, there’s so much more we can’t cover it here. Head to the agenda and plan your strategy.

Explore hundreds of innovative startups exhibiting in Startup Alley, our expo area. Visit their virtual booths, get a product demo and start a conversation. You can also catch Startup Alley founders pitching to TechCrunch staff. Look for the Startup Pitch Feedback Sessions scheduled over all three days.

Who’s ready for Startup Battlefield? Watch as 20 of the top early-stage founders compete for the coveted championship title and $100,000 in equity-free prize money. Some of today’s top tech companies launched at Startup Battlefield — think Dropbox, Vurb and Tripit. Don’t miss your chance to see the future of tech take the stage.

The Startup Battlefield translated easily to the virtual format. You could see the excitement, enthusiasm and possibility of the young founders, and I loved that. You could also ask questions through the chat feature, and you don’t always have time for questions at a live event. — Rachael Wilcox, creative producer, Volvo Cars.

Remember we said you’ll find plenty of actionable advice? Don’t miss the expert VC guidance in these two sessions: Crafting a Pitch Deck that Can’t Be Ignored and Pitch Deck Teardown.

Disrupt is a great sweet spot, and highly valuable, for anyone in the idea stage all the way through to having raised some angel money. Soak up the pitch deck teardowns and the VC presentations. They’re telling you what they’re looking for, what motivates them, what pushes them to contact you for a meeting. And that’s exactly what every startup raising capital needs to know. — Michael McCarthy, CEO, Repositax.

