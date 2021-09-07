Everything AI and robotics at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021

AI is everywhere in tech, and you can bet it will be a vital topic at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 on September 21-23. It’s the driving force behind just about everything from rockets, robotics and customer service to deep science and autonomous vehicles. It’s even changing the game for dystopian fiction writers.

As always, every Disrupt features peerless experts and boundary-pushing visionaries and Disrupt 2021 will not disappoint on that or any other score.

A Fictional Future Built with Real AI

A leading mind in AI research and investment and a bold new voice in science fiction collaborate in “AI 2041,” a remarkable new collection of stories imagining a future shaped by technology being built today. Hear Kai-Fu Lee, Sinovation Ventures Chairman and CEO, and author Chen Qiufan (AKA Stanley Chan) discuss the tech that inspired their book and the changes they expect over the next two decades.

Drones, Self-driving Cars and Everything in Between

Pete Buttigieg first came on the scene as a small-town mayor in Indiana. He launched onto the national stage as a presidential candidate for the Democratic party in 2020. He now serves as Secretary of Transportation under the Biden administration and oversees everything from public transport to autonomous vehicle regulation. Hear Secretary Buttigieg’s take on micromobility, the future of cities, drone delivery, autonomous vehicles and more in this fireside chat.

Crafting a Lunar Trajectory in Newspace

Rocket Lab has upgraded its ambitions from building a global launch empire to designing its own spacecraft and visiting the Moon and beyond. Founder and CEO Peter Beck will speak to the challenges and opportunities lying ahead for his fast-growing space and tech outfit.

The New Human and Planetary Health Pioneers

Mammoth Biosciences, co-founded by Nobel Laureate Jennifer Doudna and Trevor Martin, is the industry's first CRISPR platform company. It has already delivered a breakthrough Covid test and has inked partnerships for novel CRISPR diagnostics, therapeutics and biomanufacturing with leading healthcare companies. NotCo, founded by Matias Muchnick, is combining artificial intelligence and deep science to re-invent the food industry, starting with a milk alternative product with many more to come. Hear about the founder journey from these breakout companies and tips for scaling your business.

So You Want to Build a Space Business?

The space industry is changing faster than ever, with new technologies and lower launch costs democratizing access to space and driving a new era of innovation. The opportunities to build the next great business are seemingly endless, but space can be a difficult and unforgiving place, especially for those new to the domain. This session will feature practical insights and advice from experienced space leaders for entrepreneurs looking to get their business off the ground.

Korea Pavilion Pitch Session

