Otter.ai expands automatic transcription assistant to Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco Webex

AI-powered voice transcription service Otter.ai is expanding its Otter Assistant feature for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex. Otter.ai first released this feature for Zoom users earlier this year in May. With this new integration, Otter Assistant can now join and transcribe meetings on more platforms, even if the Otter user is not attending the meeting.

The Otter Assistant automatically joins calendared meetings and records, takes notes and shares transcriptions with meeting participants. If a user decides to skip a meeting altogether, they catch up on the discussion through the recorded notes afterwards. The tool can also help in instances where you have overlapping meetings or larger meetings where only a portion of them are relevant to you.

To use the new tool, users need to synchronize their calendars with the service. The assistant will then automatically join all future meetings, where it appears in the meeting as a separate participant, for transparency’s sake.

“With more companies adapting to a hybrid work model where professionals work and take meetings in-office, at home, and on mobile, many are looking to Otter as a tool to improve team communication and collaboration,” said Otter.ai co-founder and CEO Sam Liang in a statement. “We’re excited to make using Otter even easier and more accessible no matter where or how people conduct and participate in meetings.”

The new integration will be handy for those who attend meetings across several platforms, as the tool can keep all of your meeting notes in one place. The Otter Assistant is available to Otter.ai Business users. The business tier starts at $20 per month and includes features like two-factor authentication, advanced search, audio imports, custom vocabulary, shared speaker identification and more.

ockquote>