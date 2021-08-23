Equity Monday: Stocks up, cryptos up, regulation up

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here. I also tweet.
Today’s show was good fun to put together. Here’s what we got to:
- Global stocks are up to kick off the week. It’s a great way to start Monday, frankly.
- Thinking broadly, the latest regulatory news from China regarding ByteDance is not super bullish for the nation’s tech industry. And what the Indian government is doing to its own technology industry is not encouraging. But all of that and tension between the two countries, is not stopping deals. You can’t stop deals!
- Facebook bowed to pressure, and released a content report that it had previously shelved.
- Zetwerk raised a $150 million Series E. The Indian startup scene is trucking right along, perhaps acting a bit as-if its government wasn’t increasingly authoritarian.
- Shelf.io raised a $52.5 million Series B in what we’re somewhat considering a classic Tiger-led deal.
- And the SPAC boom is not over yet, with yet another Virgin space company headed for the public markets.
Woo! And that’s the start to the week. Hugs from here, and we’ll chat you on Wednesday!
Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!