Equity Monday: Hacks, IPOs and the next generation of American tech giants

It's a surreal day to talk about technology, but here we are. If you can pull your eyes away from the greater geopolitical tragedy that is our world today, here's what we talked about:

T-Mobile may have suffered a material breach. If this bears out, it could be a leading tech story for the week. Vice has confirmed that at least some of the data in the leak appears genuine.

Indian travel service ixigo is going public. The company’s IPO follows Zomato’s own domestic debut.

And speaking of IPOs, the Tencent Music offering in Hong Kong could be on hold until next year.

And a trio of American tech companies raised a raft of capital as last week concluded. Carta put together $500 million in a huge deal, as Chime raised $750 million. And as the week closed, Discord was reported to be hunting up a new round at a $15 billion price tag.

And stocks are set to open lower this morning. That’s the morning report. Equity is back on Wednesday.