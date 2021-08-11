Hear how Cityblock Health’s Toyin Ajayi, Carbon Health’s Eren Bali and Forward’s Adrian Aoun see tech impacting access to health at Disrupt 2021

If there’s one thing that the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has proven, it’s that the healthcare system in the U.S. is in drastic need of major transformation. One of the biggest issues to be highlighted by the pandemic in particular is the iniquity in access to care, but there are signs that one of the effects of COVID-19 will be a stepping up of accessibility reform driven in particular by technology.

At Disrupt 2021, we’re thrilled to have three guests onstage for a panel discussion all about how tech companies are working to address access gaps in healthcare. From Cityblock Health, we’ll host co-founder and Chief Health Officer Toyin Ajayi; from Carbon Health, co-founder and CEO Eren Bali; and from Forward, CEO and co-founder Adrian Aoun.

Cityblock Health is the first tech-driven provider for communities with complex health and social needs — bringing better care to neighborhoods where it’s needed most. Cityblock’s goal is to foster a model of care that meets individuals where they are, delivering highly personalized primary care, behavioral healthcare and social services to its members, with a focus on those who access Medicaid, are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare, and others living in lower-income neighborhoods.

Carbon Health has a goal of making good healthcare accessible to all, with same-day appointment booking, telehealth services and prescription delivery, facilitated through partnerships with some of the leading insurers and payers in the U.S. The company has taken a central role in vaccine administration in California, and continues to evolve its model of modular healthcare delivery to reach communities where primary care hasn’t traditionally been readily available.

Forward is an AI-based healthcare system combining world-class private doctors with new technology to enable proactive, data-driven primary care. Starting with cutting edge in-clinic and at-home biometric data measurement, Forward aims to tailor its primary care to individuals in a combination that delivers both scalability and personalization. The company also espouses a direct-to-consumer, subscription-based model of care that it argues avoids some of the traditional pitfalls of insurance-backed care.

We’re excited to be able to dig in to these very different approaches to healthcare, that still all share the fundamental goal of making a higher-quality standard of care available to more people.

