Tomorrow’s the final day for early-bird passes to TC Disrupt 2021

The early-bird price extension on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 remains in play for just about two more days. Buy an early-bird pass — Innovator, Founder or Investor — and you'll revel in three full days of Disruption for less than $100.

This is what you call a "buy now or pay more later" situation, people — the deal disappears for good tomorrow, August 6 at 11:59 pm (PT).

We also offer deep discounts on tickets for students, nonprofits and government employees. Just want to explore the companies exhibiting in Startup Alley? Grab an Expo Pass for less than $50.

No matter where you and your business fall on the startup spectrum, you’ll find plenty of information, inspiration and opportunity at Disrupt 2021. Here’s why three of your contemporaries think going to Disrupt is an essential part of the startup experience:

I love Disrupt because it features incredible companies. My work exposes me to lots of companies all over the world but, inevitably, I run across startups at Disrupt I haven’t heard of yet. It’s always fascinating to explore opportunities and find ways to work together. — Rachael Wilcox, creative producer, Volvo Cars. When you’re building a startup, you’re in the weeds. It’s hard to get a 30,000-foot view, see where your company is and where it can go. Going to Disrupt and seeing what other startups are doing gives you that important perspective. It’s a huge benefit. — Jessica McLean, director of Marketing and Communications, Infinite-Compute. As a cross-border VC fund manager, I’m always looking to identify new tech trends and how we can bring them to Latin America. Disrupt provides terrific insight on trends in different industries like e-grocery, AI and big data. — Daniel Lloreda, general partner at H20 Capital Innovation.

The Disrupt experience also includes watching the world-renowned Startup Battlefield pitch competition. A field of 20 off-the-hook startups will take the stage and vie for $100,000 in equity-free prize money. Plenty of household tech names — like Vurb, Yammer, Dropbox and Mint — launched their company during Startup Battlefield. Watch the future giants of tech launch here.

Whether you consider networking an art, a science or a full-on contact sport, Disrupt offers exceptional opportunities to connect and collaborate with like-minded people who can help build your business. CrunchMatch, our free, AI-powered platform, makes finding those folks — out of 10,000+ global attendees — quick and painless.

And of course, we have a packed agenda, world-class speakers, vital trends, actionable tips and advice, pitch deck teardowns and breakout sessions. Plus, hundreds of innovative startups exhibiting in the Startup Alley expo area.

It all goes down on September 21-23 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021.

