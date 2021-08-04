WhiteHat Jr founder departs a year after selling to Byju’s

Karan Bajaj, the founder and chief executive of WhiteHat Jr, is leaving the firm a year after selling the startup for $300 million to Indian edtech giant Byju’s.

In an email to employees on Wednesday, Bajaj and Byju’s founder and chief executive Byju Raveendran said the departure follows a “mutually decided” decision made at the time of acquisition of WhiteHat Jr.

Chatter about Bajaj leaving the firm has been floating around for more than a quarter. TechCrunch had asked Byju’s on April 1 if Bajaj was going to leave the firm, something India’s most valuable startup dismissed as false information at the time.

Days later, Byju’s announced it was rebranding its international business as Byju’s Future School and appointed Bajaj as its leader.

In the email today, Raveendran said, “while I wish he would’ve stayed longer, Karan is a force of nature and accustomed to making unconventional choices, as you all know, and I wish him only the best for what will surely be an exciting path ahead.”

Raveendran said Trupti Mukker, who previously oversaw the customer experience at WhiteHat Jr, will now be leading WhiteHat Jr.

WhiteHat Jr, which teaches kids coding, math, and science, is one of the fastest growing edtech startups in India. The startup has also drawn attention because of its unusual step to sue critics.

“All in all, I’m truly very excited for your path ahead and deeply grateful for allowing me to be a part of your lives for this intense, challenging but deeply satisfying period we experience together,” wrote Bajaj to employees today.