Health and wellness apps maker Palta raises $100M Series B led by VNV Global

Health and wellness apps startup Palta has raised $100 million in a Series B round led by Per Brilioth at VNV Global, with the participation of Target Global and other existing and new investors. The cash will be used to generate more products, such as its existing products Flo.Health, Simple Fasting, Zing Fitness Coach and others.

Palta claims to have 2.4 million active, paid subscribers in their apps.

Yuri Gurski, CEO and founder of Palta said: “Palta Brain platform, the foundational powerhouse that drives our consumer digital apps, allows for much faster scaling of both products that we envisage internally, as well as those that come to us from the market.”

“Mobile and preventative health services are the future of the health industry,” said Per Brilioth, CEO of VNV Global. “As a result, Palta has proven its capabilities to develop and scale its wide range of leading mobile subscription products.”

Headquartered in London with offices in Munich, Vilnius, Warsaw and other locations, the company says most of its revenue comes from customers in the U.S. (60%) and Western Europe (20%).