Check out the all-star speakers joining us on Extra Crunch Live in August

Extra Crunch Live has taught us a lot. From how Retail Zipline’s Series A pitch deck ticked every box for Emergence Capital to how Coda perfected the growth fly wheel, much to the delight of Madrona’s S. Somasegar to Toast’s ongoing obsession with its customers, and why its investors are obsessed with Toast.

And that’s just the tip of the Extra Crunch Live iceberg.

But there’s plenty more where that came from.

Without further ado, here’s a look at what you can expect in August:

STARTUP ALLEY EDITION:

Edith Yeung (Race Capital) + Laela Sturdy (CapitalG)

August 4 – 12pm PT/3pm ET

Check out the Startup Alley companies that will exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 in an episode dedicated to the art of the pitch. Expert VCs will give their live feedback to quick elevator pitches. Hear about the hottest new startups and learn a thing or two about how to nail your own pitch.

Jory Bell (Playground Global) + Jen Nwankwo (1910 Genetics)

August 11 – 12pm PT/3pm ET

After the last year+, VC money has been pouring into biotech companies, and 1910 Genetics is no different. Hear from founder and CEO Jen Nwankwo and investor Jory Bell, from Playground Global, about how to fundraise in the bio/health tech sector and use that financing to your advantage.

Stephanie Zhan (Sequoia Capital) + Nick Fajt (Rec Room)

August 18 – 12pm PT/3pm ET

Sequoia is one of, if not the, biggest names in VC. On this episode of ECL, hear from Sequoia partner Stephanie Zhan and Rec Room CEO Nick Fajt about how the two came together for the startup’s seed round, why Zhan also led the Series A and how it has gone on to raise nearly $150 million in funding.

Aileen Lee (Cowboy Ventures) + Rachel Carlson (Guild Education)

August 25 – 12pm PT/3pm ET

Aileen Lee is one of the most sought-after and well-respected VCs in the country. Hear the Cowboy Ventures founder and GP talk through her criteria for investment and how Guild Education’s Rachel Carlson met, and even exceeded, that criteria. The founder/investor duo will also give their live feedback on startup pitches from the audience.

As a reminder, Extra Crunch Live is all about helping founders build better venture-backed businesses. We do that by (duh!) talking to founders and the investors who finance them. Extra Crunch Live also features the ECL Pitch-off, where founders in the audience can come on our virtual stage to pitch their wares to our expert guests and learn how to crush their pitch.

