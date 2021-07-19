Equity Monday: Zoom buys Five9 as Robinhood sets IPO price range

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
It was a big damn morning, so we had to cut some stuff. Here’s what we got into:
- Stocks and cryptos are off this morning, as inflation and COVID-19 concerns rise.
- Zoom is buying Five9. The deal is not super expensive, nor is it cheap. But given the huge percentage of Zoom’s market cap that it represents, it’s a serious wager from the video conferencing startup.
- Carlyle is buying LiveU for around $400 million. TechCrunch broke this news. The deal shows that private equity interest in startups that aren’t unicorns.
- Robinhood dropped a new SEC filing this morning! That means we have a price range and valuation target to play with. More from TechCrunch on the matter shortly.
- From India: A huge round for Lenskart, and a big Series A for GlobalBees.
- And we covered this round from Nigeria. A smaller transaction, but one that could prove to be quite neat, we reckon.
Ok! Chat Wednesday!
