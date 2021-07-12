Q3 IPO cycle starts strong with Couchbase pricing and Kaltura relisting

Today we have new filings from Couchbase and Kaltura: Couchbase set an initial price range for its IPO, something we’ve been waiting for, and Kaltura’s offering is back from hiatus with a new price range and some fresh financial information to boot.

Both bits of news should help us get a handle on how the Q3 2021 IPO cycle is shaping up at the start.

TechCrunch has long expected the third quarter’s IPO haul to prove strong; investors said as 2020 closed that quarters one, three and four would prove very active in terms of public market exits this year. Then the second quarter surpassed expectations, with more companies going public than at least some market observers anticipated.

With that in mind, you can imagine why the newly launched Q3 could prove an active period.

So! Let’s start with a dig into the filing from NoSQL provider Couchbase, working to understand its first price range and what the numbers may say about market demand for technology debuts. Here’s our first look at the company’s value. Then we are taking the Kaltura saga back up, checking into the pricing and second-quarter results from the technology company that provides video streaming software and services.

Frankly, I’ve been waiting for these filings to drop. So, let’s cut the chat and get into the numbers:

Couchbase’s IPO price range

In its new S-1/A filing, Couchbase reports that it anticipates a $20 to $23 per share IPO price. With a maximum sale of just over 8 million shares, Couchbase could raise as much as $185.15 million in its public offering.

The company will have 40,072,801 shares outstanding after its IPO, not including 1,050,000 shares that are reserved for possible release. The math from here is simple. To calculate Couchbase’s possible simple IPO valuation we can just do a little multiplication:

Couchbase simple valuation at $20 per share: ~$802 million

Couchbase simple valuation at $23 per share: ~$922 million

If you want to include the company’s reserved shares, add $21 million to the first figure, and $24.2 million to the second. Notably, TechCrunch wrote before it priced that using a historical analog from the Red Hat-IBM sale — both Couchbase and Red Hat work in the OSS space — the company would be worth around $900 million. So, we were pretty close.