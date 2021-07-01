TechCrunch July 4th event sale: 2-for-1 passes on all TechCrunch events

Calling all savvy shoppers across the startup stratosphere. We’re about to roll into a long holiday weekend here in the States, and we’re in the mood to celebrate. In true American style, we’re offering a Fourth of July sale on tickets to not one, not two, not three but all FOUR TechCrunch events.

Our four-event sale kicks into gear starting July 1 and runs through July 6 at 11:59 pm (PT). We’re talking two tickets for the price of one on any of these TechCrunch events coming soon to a virtual platform near you.

TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising (July 8-9). This two-day bootcamp designed for early-stage founders, delivers best practices and actionable tips from seasoned founders and subject-matter experts — not to mention community-building through networking. Plus, day two features a pitch-off with 10 early-stage teams pitching to a panel of VC experts. Buy your 2-for-1 TC Early Stage ticket here.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 (September 21-23). The OG of tech conferences, Disrupt spans the entire startup ecosystem. It’s the must-attend tech event for founders, investors, tech media and anyone else who thrills at the thought of tech entrepreneurship. Buy your 2-for-1 TC Disrupt pass here (excludes Startup Alley Exhibitor and Expo Only passes).

TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 (October 27). Let’s face it people, SaaS is where it’s at. You’ll hear from founders who scaled from idea to unicorn, investors looking to cut fat checks and next-gen startups shoving the established boundaries. Learn practical tips for keeping your SaaS data safe and lots more actionable advice. Buy your 2-for-1 TC Sessions: SaaS ticket here (excludes exhibitor tickets).

TC Sessions: Space 2021 (December 14-15). Step aside science fiction — here comes science fact in the form of startups boldly going where no startup has gone before. You’ll hear leading space experts discuss a galaxy of fascinating topics like manned space travel and colonization, revolutionary communications, earth observation data, manufacturing — and even waging war — in space. Buy your 2-for-1 TC Sessions: Space ticket here (excludes exhibitor tickets).

No matter which event — or events — you choose, you’ll come away with invaluable information. That’s not just us tooting our own horn although, what the heck — beep, beep! Rachael Wilcox, a creative producer at Volvo Cars, attended three events in 2020: TC Sessions Robotics/AI, Disrupt and TC Sessions Mobility. Here’s why she keeps coming back for more.

“I attend TechCrunch events because they’re different every time. They’re inspiring every single time. I’m never bored. Ever. I always learn something, whether it’s a new company, a new topic or a deeper exploration of a familiar technology. It’s great. I love stuff like that. “

Jump on this awesome opportunity to score two passes for the price of one on four different TechCrunch events. Remember, the sale begins on July 1 and runs through the end of the day on July 6 at 11:59 pm (PT). And don’t worry, if you don’t know who your lucky 2nd ticket recipient is yet, you can always transfer the ticket to them at a later date.

