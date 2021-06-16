Lincoln’s first EV will arrive in 2022 with three more to follow

Lincoln Motor will launch its first all-electric vehicle in 2022 followed by three other EVs as part of the luxury brand’s goal to electrify its entire portfolio by the end of the decade.

The first EV will come to market just in time for Lincoln’s 100th birthday celebration — and nearly four years since initial reports emerged that the brand was aiming to electrify its lineup. Like GM’s luxury brand Cadillac, Lincoln doesn’t have an all-electric vehicle in its lineup. But Lincoln is keen to catch up and has set a lofty target for half of its global sales to be zero-emissions vehicles by 2025. These new vehicles fall under Ford’s commitment to invest $30 billion into electric vehicles through 2025.

The announcement by Lincoln follows a string of EV-related news from Ford and its competitors. On Wednesday, rival GM said it planned to invest $35 billion in EVs and autonomous vehicles — an $8 billion increase from its financial commitment made back in November 2020.

The Lincoln EV was originally going to be built on Rivian’s skateboard platform. However, those plans were scrapped in April 2020. The companies said at the time that they still plan to co-develop a vehicle in the future. A Lincoln spokesperson confirmed those co-development plans were still intact, but did not reveal any more information.

For now, Lincoln’s electric vehicles will be based on a new, dedicated EV architecture developed by Ford. The automaker announced in May during its Capital Markets Day for investors that it was developing two flexible platforms, one for smaller SUVs, sedans and another for larger pickups. This is a different architecture used in the current Ford’s Mustang Mach-E and upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning.

The new flexible platform, which allow for rear-wheel and all-wheels vehicles, is expected to underpin EV versions of the Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorer.