Companies should utilize real-time compensation data to ensure equal pay

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are often thought to be an issue that can be solved by intuition by some segment of the HR team. However, in reality, it needs to come from a data-driven approach that encompasses the entire workforce.

The primary aspect that companies usually look to, in terms of treating employees fairly, is remuneration. However, having the conversation and agreeing on the need for equality doesn’t mean it will be achieved on an organizational scale.

In a recent survey from Mercer that included data from more than 1,000 companies in 54 countries, 81% agreed that it was important to have a plan for advancing gender equality, but just 42% actually had one in place. This points toward a tokenism attitude indicating companies are happy to talk around the issue without addressing it directly.

Despite the fact that women make up roughly half of all college-educated workers in the United States, they are underrepresented in positions of power — just 8% of Fortune 500 companies are led by women, and, incredibly, just 1% by women of color. Furthermore, the last U.S. census revealed that women who are employed full time are paid on average 17% less than men.

While there have been steps to ensure equal pay, such as Canada’s Pay Equity Act, which states that men and women in the public sector should be paid equally, it does not cover the private sector. Given that the Institute for Women’s Policy Research estimates that equal pay will not be reached until 2059, there is still plenty of work to be done.

Particular attention should be paid to addressing inequities in the areas of attracting and hiring candidates, integration, performance assessment, compensation and promotion. Companies need to think about initiatives that are supported by objective tools to drive progress, identify problems and strategize solutions. This is where data can be a great tool to provide insight into DEI: by highlighting shortcomings and areas where there is bias.

Start with data collection

The first step is to create a data set so that tangible metrics can be utilized and turned into actionable decisions. To do this, diversity and inclusion officers need to be given the opportunity to weed out bias.

Obviously, the data would drive decisions on areas such as compensation. But far too often, director-level discussions don’t involve the talent acquisition team. To eradicate the pay gap and ensure compensation is equalized on individual merit, this needs to change. Line managers and talent acquisition teams have the best knowledge of their staff and are well placed to procure the right information to help senior managers make equitable decisions.