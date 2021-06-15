Crafting customer experience at TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising

In just one month we kick off TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising (July 8-9). If you’re an early-stage founder (pre-seed through Series A), don’t miss out on this two-day bootcamp. You’ll learn from the top experts across the startup ecosystem and take away tips and advice that you can implement in your business right now.

When we say this event focuses on information every startup founder needs to build a successful business, we mean it. Case in point: Nate Wright, vice president of product marketing at UserTesting, will hold forth on the topic of customer experience.

Customer experience can make or break any business. Right now — in the early stages of building your startup — is the perfect time to bake an outstanding customer experience into your company’s infrastructure. That means evaluating every touchpoint along way and implementing policies that ensure a great experience.

Fact: A great experience leads to happy, loyal customers, and we all know that happy loyal customers deliver better business results.

That’s a subject worth mastering, amirite? Here’s the description of Nate’s presentation, which takes place on July 8 from 12:45 pm – 1:25 pm (EDT).

Iterating More Effectively with Feedback: A great product alone is not enough. To be successful, early-stage companies need to optimize all phases of the customer journey. This session will include tactics, best practices and case studies on how to use customer feedback to understand customer needs, craft more compelling messaging, and improve all phases of the customer experience.

