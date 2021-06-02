Why sports tech is bigger than a game

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

For this week’s deep dive, Alex and Natasha dug into the burgeoning sports media, sports gaming and fantasy sports world through the lens of some early-stage startups. Naturally, the Equity team is what comes to mind when you consider the correct and right people to discuss sports. We are here to back up your priors.

Jokes aside, we had a good time digging into the following:

THE GIST raised $1 million. Both Natasha and Alex were very bullish on the company’s product, focus and market. Especially in light of some recent media deals that have kept our hearts aflutter over the last few quarters.

Blaseball raised $3 million. Whether it is blah-ZAY-ball, or BLACE-ball, the Equity team thinks that having fantasy fantasy sports is meta, good fun, and perhaps appeal-broadening the larger, somewhat hoary world of baseball. Also baseball could use more whimsy in general.

And the fantasy talk continued as we got to cricket, which is a massively adored and obsessed-over sport in India especially. Dream11’s parent firm raised $225 million at an over $2.5 billion valuation to build an end-to-end sports tech company around the sport.

We’d venture to say we are probably the only tech podcast this week that found an angle to riff on within sports and donuts, which is why we love our jobs and why we hope you love the show. Surprises keep things fun, and much love to our producers, Chris and Grace, for constantly sourcing creative material that may have flown under the radar otherwise.

