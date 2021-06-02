Just one more week to go until TC Sessions: Mobility 2021

Seven days, 168 hours or 10,080 minutes — no matter how you count it, there’s just one week left until the global mobility tech community gathers on June 9 for TC Sessions: Mobility 2021. If you’re one of the brilliant minds focused on changing the future of transportation, grab your pass and join your tribe of revolutionaries.

Whether you’re into AI, AVs, EVs, robotics (not everything’s an acronym around here) or hunting potential unicorns, you’ll gain insight from the leading voices in mobility. We packed the event agenda with an exciting variety of interactive presentations, panel discussions and breakout sessions. Bring your questions and join the conversation.

Here’s a peek at just some of the topics and people you can enjoy.

Supercharging Self-Driving Super Vision: Few startups were as prescient as Scale AI when it came to anticipating the need for massive sets of tagged data for use in AI. Co-founder and CEO Alex Wang also made a great bet on addressing the needs of lidar-sensing companies early on, which has made the company instrumental in deploying AV networks. We’ll hear about what it takes to make sense of sensor data in driverless cars and look at where the industry is headed.

Innovating Future Mobility for Global Scale: Learn how the California Mobility Center’s (CMC) model of bringing its clients’ new technologies to market is new and innovative, going beyond a typical demonstration or pilot program, to the point of product launch and sustaining market viability. Hear from an expert panel about how the CMC’s programming is unique, innovative, and game-changing.

Building an Electric Powerhouse: Rimac Automobili, today known for its electric hypercars and battery and powertrain development, began like so many storied startups do — in a garage. Mate Rimac has taken his company from tiny upstart to a 1,000-person company that has attracted Porsche as an investor and customer. And more is coming. We’ll talk to Mate about building a startup, his views on the EVs, and what is next for the company.

Don’t stress out about missing out — this is a no FOMO situation. Your pass includes live streaming and VOD access. That kind of flexibility lets you attend live and still get some work done at your desk. VOD lets you tap into any of the sessions you miss.

But don’t miss out on the 30 game-changing mobility startups showcasing their tech and talent in the expo area. Visit their virtual booths, ask for a demo, or strike up a collaboration. You’ll also get a chance to see them pitch during the Startup Pitch Feedback Session (listed in the agenda). Those feedback sessions can help you hone your own pitch, so check it out and take notes.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2021 takes place in just one week. Buy your pass today and keep the revolution rolling.

