Host live, interactive product demos at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021

TechCrunch Disrupt has always been opportunity central, but that’s never been truer than this year at Disrupt 2021 (September 21-23) — especially for early-stage founders who exhibit in Startup Alley.

Here’s why. Using Hopin — our virtual platform — Startup Alley exhibitors can schedule and host interactive product demos via livestream. Every exhibiting startup receives a company listing — a virtual booth as it were — where you can include a product walk-through video complete with links to your website and social media accounts. But wait, it gets better.

Take advantage of the interactive, live-stream capability and share your screen, host a live demo or a product tutorial — you can even moderate the chat area. Put on your entrepreneurial thinking cap and get creative. Why not use the live stream to host your own Q&A session?

Pro Tip: Before Disrupt even begins, you can combine the power of CrunchMatch, our AI-powered networking platform, and your access to the Disrupt attendee list. Schedule a demo to take place during Disrupt, reach out to your targeted audience using CrunchMatch, and line up those RSVPs in advance.

Maybe you want to establish yourself as a subject matter expert — this is a great way to tap into a hot tech topic, invite interested parties and get the conversation rolling. Whether you want to pitch, educate, sell or inspire, Startup Alley is the place and the platform to get the job done.

What else comes with exhibiting in Startup Alley? We’re so glad you asked,

The founders of every exhibiting startup get two minutes to pitch to TechCrunch staff live in a breakout session — in front of thousands of Disrupt attendees across the globe. It’s not just great practice. You’ll receive invaluable feedback to hone your pitch to prime fundraising perfection.

You might get tapped for a Startup Alley Crawl interview. We’re hosting a one-hour crawl for each business category. TC editors will choose several startups in each category and interview them live on the Disrupt stage.

Don’t forget about the Startup Battlefield Wild Card. Every year, TC editors select two outstanding startups from all the exhibitors. Those Wild Cards get to compete in the epic Startup Battlefield.

One last massive opportunity. All early-stages founders who buy a Startup Alley Pass before before Friday, June 4 at 11:59 pm (PT) are eligible for Startup Alley+. This is a curated, VIP experience designed to offer more growth opportunities. It kicks off in July and by the time Disrupt rolls around in September, you may well be an unstoppable force. Read the details here, and if you want a shot to be one of up to 50 chosen founders, you gotta beat the deadline.

Get creative, take advantage of opportunity central and exhibit in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.