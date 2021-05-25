Twilio invests in adaptive communications platform Hyro

Hyro, formerly Airbud, is today announcing the close of a $10.5 million Series A financing round led by Spero Ventures, with participation from Twilio and Mindset Ventures. Existing investors Hanaco Ventures, Spider Capital and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator also participated in the round.

Hyro is an enterprise application, currently aimed at the healthcare sector but with eyes on new verticals, that adds an intelligent layer of voice chat or text chat to any application or website.

The company calls itself an adaptive communications platform, which essentially means that customers use plug-and-play tools to get information to end-users in a conversational way, whether that be voice or chat. It can integrate with contact centers, chatbots, SMS and other forms of communication. Essentially, Hyro targets information-heavy industries that often have to communicate with end-users.

This type of scenario, in the words of co-founder Israel Krush, usually leads to a terrible experience for the end user and a costly, inefficient process for the organization. The problem was no more apparent than in the healthcare sector during the pandemic. End users would flood platforms for information regarding the virus, the vaccine, testing, etc., but ask those redundant questions in myriad ways. On the enterprise side, the answers to those questions were changing over time.

Hyro allows these organizations to easily edit and change that information and deliver it to end users in an efficient way. But perhaps most importantly, Hyro scrapes information from the website to set up its own conversational tree, so the client doesn’t have to do a lot of heavy lifting up front.

Krush says that the problem is big, which means that the space is crowded. He views Twilio’s participation in this round of fundraising as a differentiator.

“The market is crowded so it’s really hard to differentiate yourself from the crowd,” said Krush. “Even though we have great technology, everyone says they have great technology. Twilio coming into this round and the partnership we’re trying to develop around contact centers really attests to the differentiation of our approach, to the scalability and the modularity of our approach.”

He added that Hyro is not a healthcare company — “it’s really about serving any enterprise.”

Hyro healthcare customers include Carroll, Wheelpros, Mercy Health, University of Rochester Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine, but the company plans to use this new funding to scale into more verticals, with an aim toward real estate, government and other information-heavy industries.

This latest round brings Hyro’s total funding to $15 million.