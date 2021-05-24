Emitwise raises an extra $3.2M from ArcTern Ventures for its greenhouse gas emissions platform

Emitwise, a startup that claims its AI platform can measure greenhouse gas emissions from companies and their supply chains, has added to its seed funding round by $3.2 million, bringing its total seed funding raised to $6.6 million. ArcTern Ventures led the $3.2m raise. Also participating were Angel investors including Peter Harrison, the CEO of Schroders; Magnus Rausing; and Saltwater (Uber Co-Founder Ryan Graves’ investment firm). Other investors include True Ventures, Social Impact Capital, Lightbird Ventures, and others.

The company claims its platform will automate carbon accounting across a supply chain; identify emissions hotspots; integrate with ERP systems; and complies with auditing and disclosure systems like CDP, GHG and TCFD.

Mauro Cozzi, Emitwise Co-Founder and CEO, said in a statement: “With leaders set to ratchet up global climate ambition at the upcoming COP26 climate summit, there’s never been more certainty amongst corporates and investors: carbon equals cost and risk. A net zero-aligned model is a proxy for profit, efficiency and resilience and we’re committed to helping firms realize the major economic upsides of the transformation.”

Marc Faucher, ArcTern Ventures, said: “Enterprises face mounting pressure from customers, investors, and regulators to disclose accurate environmental data. Emitwise gives a clear line of sight to supply chain carbon which is critical for instilling effective mitigation strategies and incentives. Here at ArcTern Ventures, we believe Emitwise’s software platform is a game-changer that sets new standards in universal carbon footprint reporting.”

Emitwise competes to some extent with other startups in this space including Watersheds and Plan A, which also recently raised a round of funding.