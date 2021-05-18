TechCrunch’s Equity podcast wins a Webby Award

Today, the fine folks at the Webbys announced that TechCrunch’s flagship podcast, Equity, is the best of its kind in the technology category. We’re stoked!

Alex Wilhelm, Natasha Mascarenhas and Danny Crichton sit down in front of their mics multiple times each week to regale dedicated listeners with news and analysis from the money part of the startup world.

Led by the deft production touch of Chris Gates and Grace Mendenhall, the entertaining trio goes deep into companies, topics and news multiple times each week — while mostly in a good mood. And they’ve come a long way.

Check out the shortest acceptance speech in TechCrunch history here!

Here is our 5-word acceptance speech for winning a @TheWebbyAwards for best technology podcast!!!https://t.co/sNnNnGpsTU pic.twitter.com/Vg2NSOD6Q9 — Equity Podcast (@EquityPod) May 18, 2021

Equity launched in March 2017 in a back room — a veritable closet, if you will! — at our old San Francisco office. Alex would come down once a week from his then-digs at Crunchbase News to join Katie Roof and Matt Lynley. Other hosts on our fun ride have included Kate Clark and our very own Connie Loizos.

We’ve got all kinds of podcast goodies up our award-winning sleeves and we hope you and five of your closest friends keep coming along for the ride.