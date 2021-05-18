Growth expert Susan Su shares insights for marketing in 2021 at TC Early Stage

It’s 2021. Contact importers are old history, and everyone’s a creator, building for their own audience. How can early-stage startups find meaningful traction at the velocity they need when the distribution channels are more competitive and complex than ever? Which ads are worth spending money on?

Growth and marketing expert Susan Su is joining us at TC Early Stage in July to lead a session on key strategies for finding the right users in 2021. She’ll go over how to test and bootstrap early on, develop basic frameworks for growth and how to adapt your approach for each marketing channel as they evolve.

Su has more than a decade of growth experience and is currently the head of portfolio strategy for Sound Ventures. Her focus at the firm includes market positioning, branding, growth operations and strategic partnerships. She was previously the first hire and head of growth and marketing at Reforge, a professional development platform and community for PMs and marketing professionals. Over the years she has also mentored and advised dozens of companies from YC, 500 Startups and other accelerators globally. She also hosted a very popular session at Early Stage last year, and we’re delighted to have her back! Oh, I also worked with her a decade ago, and would work with her again in a heartbeat.

One more thing: You may recognize her name from the climate education and media work she is doing, including a Climate Change for VCs course, a nightly Clubhouse room called Climate Headlines and a newsletter on startup opportunities in the world of climate innovation.

