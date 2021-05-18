Creandum boosts team with new partner Sabina Wizander, and new principal Gemma Bloemen

Creandum, a European early-stage VC, is bringing on board two new key team members: Ex-Kry CSO Sabina Wizander joins as Partner and Gemma Bloemen as Principal. Both will joins this summer. Creandum has previously backed the likes of Spotify, Klarna, Depop, Kahoot!, Trade Republic, among others.

Former engineer Wizander was previously at the firn in 2015and worked on Kry’s seed round before joining the digital health startup in 2017. As Partner, she’ll be based in Stockholm.

“I am very excited to rejoin the Creandum team”, says Sabina Wizander. “Creandum has developed very impressively the last few years and I know I’m coming back to an even stronger team, brand and portfolio. I’m also coming in with different goggles than last time, both having been on the other side of the investor table for Kry’s series A to D, and being part of scaling a company +100X in revenue and team. Given my background from Kry, health tech will be an area of focus for me, and anything climate related is very close to my heart.”

Former McKinsey consultant and Uber executive Bloemen joins at Principal from the post of COO Elder, the UK-based home care specialist, and worked on their Series B fundraising process in 2019.

Bloemen said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with many different, talented entrepreneurs across a wide range of industries. As a VC-backed startup executive and angel investor I know how important it is to have the right partner along the journey, especially in the early years, and the Creandum team has an impeccable track record and reputation of adding true value as an investor. I am keen to help founders with the operational expertise I gained from my time at Uber and Elder and I’m looking forward to supporting Creandum’s efforts in further establishing their activity in the UK ecosystem and expanding their already very impressive portfolio.”

Staffan Helgesson, General Partner and founder of Creandum added: “Both Sabina and Gemma have an outstanding track record of deep operational expertise and an impact-driven mindset, which will provide additional value to our advisory team, offering the best support to the early-stage company founders we work with. With these two new hires in two different geographies, Creandum has reached another important milestone on its path to become the premier venture capital firm serving entrepreneurs across Europe, helping them scale into global winners.”