Commission-free trading app Stake secures $30M from Tiger Global to expand into Europe

Commission-free trading app Stake, which is available in the U.K., Brazil and New Zealand, has raised $30 million from Tiger Global and partners of London-based DST Global to expand into Europe.

Matt Leibowitz, founder and CEO of Stake said: “We’re really excited to get to this point but it’s just the start. We set out to change the game for retail investors and were self-funded for the first four years of our journey. We’ve proven the model and now have the chance to expand our product and bring our zero-brokerage service to more retail investors.”

Since launching in the U.K. in early 2020, Stake claims to have grown its total customer base more than six times over, with 25% month-on-month customer growth on average and hitting over 330,000 customers globally.

It was the first to offer commission-free access to the U.S. market in Australia, offering retail investors access to over 4,400 U.S. stocks & ETFs without a brokerage fee.

In the U.K. it competes with eToro, Libertex, Fineco, Plus500 and IG, among others.