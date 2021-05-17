Equity Monday: Elon Musk Elon Musks the crypto markets, while Indian startups raise huge rounds

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here.
There was lots to get through today, so, in order, here’s the rundown:
- Early-stage founders can still apply for the impending Disrupt Battlefield even. You can sign up here if that’s you. It’s going to be a lot of fun tbh.
- From the weekend: San Francisco real estate is a mess; Twitter Blue is coming and I am hype about it; Elon Musk roiled crypto markets by being himself, which doesn’t speak too highly of the asset class.
- AT&T is getting out of the TV game to some degree, selling media assets to help pay down debt. Just like Verizon did by selling TechCrunch and family to Apollo.
- We also chatted about two Indian mega-rounds: Pine Labs raising $285 million and Moglix raising $120 million.
- From the early-stage front, two rounds this morning for your pleasure: Telda’s super-cool pre-seed round, and recent Y Combinator-grad Houm’s latest investment, which explains why the accelerator program is still so popular.
- Extra Crunch Live this week is Shaun Maguire (Sequoia) + Samir Vasavada (Vise) on Wednesday, May 19th, at 11:30AM PST / 2:30PM EST.
Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 AM PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!