These are the 25 companies presenting at Alchemist Accelerator’s 27th Demo Day today

Enterprise-focused Alchemist Accelerator is back with another one. Today marks its 27th Demo Day, with over two dozen companies expected to take the (virtual) stage.
Coming in at 25 companies, this is Alchemist’s largest cohort so far. Meanwhile, Alchemist Director Ravi Belani tells me that applications to the accelerator have grown by over 100%, and that their portfolio has raised a collective $1.4B to date.
In addition to debuting its Demo Day teams, Alchemist also shared some news: it has launched a new endeavor called “AlchemistX“, which will tap the tools/network of the accelerator to help corporations (beginning with Japan’s NEC) develop spinout companies from their in-house R&D. AlchemistX will be led by Rachel Chalmers, who was most recently a Director at Autodesk and a Venture Partner at Merian Ventures.
As with the last few Alchemist demo days, today’s event is entirely virtual; you can find a livestream of it here beginning at 10:30 AM Pacific.
Here are the companies that will debut today, in the order they’re expected to present:
- Metabob: An AI tool meant to help you figure out where bugs could be in Python code. As a spinout of NEC, this is the first company to go through as part of the aforementioned AlchemistX program.
- Laundris: A platform meant to help hotels better manage their linens, predict needs, and handle procurement.
- Utrust: Helps businesses more easily accept and manage cryptocurrency payments
- EVE: A dashboard to help companies take their vehicle fleets electric, outlining charging status and costs.
- Measurecare: Building a dataset of radiology imaging meant for use with AI/Machine Learning. They’ve built a ReCaptcha-style system wherein their partner radiologists help to authenticate and label radiology images through “peer review” to further improve the data.
- Eunimart Crossborder: Automated tools to help small-to-medium sized businesses expand into new regions, determine the right pricing, and identify popular competing products in a region.
- Growfitter: An “incentivized wellness” platform for India. Growfitter works with local fitness centers to encourage users to become members, then gives them rewards/cashback incentives for physical activity.
- Bitreel: Builds customizable 3D showrooms to showcase products, effectively aiming to turn that IKEA trip into a more video game-like, at-home experience. The company says its 3D viewer works in any modern browser.
- Ahura AI: Ahura says it “recreates the one-to-one tutoring experience with machine learning”; more specifically, it aims to adapt employee training programs for each employee’s learning style in real time.
- Ant Media: A low latency (~0.5 seconds) streaming platform meant to be easily deployed on AWS, Azure, etc.
- In-Pipe Robot: As the name suggests, it’s a robot that goes in pipes. Focusing on industrial/utility/chemical companies, their robots are built to navigate complex pipe structures to more efficiently handle inspections, 3d mapping, etc.
- Refactr: An automation platform meant to help a company’s cybersecurity and DevOps teams work together more easily.
- Stargazr: AI-heavy tools meant to help finance teams with forecasting
- Inanna Fertility: Applies machine learning algorithms to a patient’s lab/health data with the goal of improving the success rate in in vitro fertilization.
- Chatalytic: Building AI to automatically gauge success in customer support conversations (voice/chat), and automatically identify “trending” support topics to potentially flag issues more quickly.
- Bloom Behaviours: A platform meant to help teams work better together, and to help team leaders identify what team members see as each other’s strongest traits
- Sif Homes: Combining the concept of Powerline adapters and mesh networking to build Wifi hotspots that communicate over your home’s existing electrical wiring.
- Verdi: Platform and irrigation hardware to help farmers water/fertilize based on an individual plant’s needs, meant to reduce water waste and improve crop yield.
- Geecko: Building “programming games” meant to be incorporated into the hiring process.
- Delight: A platform meant to simplify the process of adding a referral program to your e-commerce shop.
- VIPFicated: “Verification as a service”, aiming to handle product authentication for the increasing number of second-hand resale platforms.
- Siro: A tool meant to help sales managers more actively and efficiently coach their sales reps by automatically identifying “coachable moments” in client conversations.
- Stratodyne: Builds high-resolution aerial images from blimps; can help, for example, farmers identify issues that are more easily spotted from above.
- Navvisa: A telehealth concierge, paid for as an employee benefit, meant specifically to help those diagnosed with cancer navigate the care process.
- Neuronix AI: Aiming to reduced the cost and power consumption of computer vision-based AI.