These are the 25 companies presenting at Alchemist Accelerator’s 27th Demo Day today

Enterprise-focused Alchemist Accelerator is back with another one. Today marks its 27th Demo Day, with over two dozen companies expected to take the (virtual) stage.

Coming in at 25 companies, this is Alchemist’s largest cohort so far. Meanwhile, Alchemist Director Ravi Belani tells me that applications to the accelerator have grown by over 100%, and that their portfolio has raised a collective $1.4B to date.

In addition to debuting its Demo Day teams, Alchemist also shared some news: it has launched a new endeavor called “AlchemistX“, which will tap the tools/network of the accelerator to help corporations (beginning with Japan’s NEC) develop spinout companies from their in-house R&D. AlchemistX will be led by Rachel Chalmers, who was most recently a Director at Autodesk and a Venture Partner at Merian Ventures.

As with the last few Alchemist demo days, today’s event is entirely virtual; you can find a livestream of it here beginning at 10:30 AM Pacific.

Here are the companies that will debut today, in the order they’re expected to present: