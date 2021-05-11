Lisbon’s Kitch raises $4M to help restaurants take control of the delivery app mess

Lisbon-based food delivery startup Kitch hopes to hand back control to restaurants dogged by the mess of food delivery apps today, by aggregating the apps onto one tablet and platform. Restaurants then get one place to manage all their delivery orders, track couriers and update their menus across all the delivery apps. It’s now raised a €3.25 million ($4 million) seed round led by Atlantic Food Labs, with participation from Market One Capital and the company’s initial investors, Seedcamp and Lisbon-based Mustard Seed MAZE.

Launched in March 2020, Kitch developed its own proprietary technology to support independent restaurants.

Rui Bento, co-founder and CEO at Kitch, said: “We are committed to making available and to keep developing the tools that enable restaurants to retain their independence and to regain control of their digital businesses.”

Patrick Huber, partner at Atlantic Food Labs said: “Kitch has shown remarkable traction within a very short time, in a market that continues to grow rapidly.”

With the Kitch app, restaurants create an online store, enabling them to sell their dishes on delivery and takeaway and can own a relationship with their customers. Kitch takes care of payments, deliveries and customer support, and interfaces with apps such as Uber Eats, Glovo and Deliveroo.