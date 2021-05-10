Spring Sale: Save 10% on Extra Crunch membership

Travis Bernard @http://www.twitter.com/travisbernard / 15 hours

From now until May 16, TechCrunch readers can save 10% on an annual or two-year membership. That’s $89 per year in the U.S., with similar discounts for readers outside The States.

Grab a 10% discount on Extra Crunch here.  

Extra Crunch is a members-only community from TechCrunch. We help founders and startup teams get ahead. 

  • Discover the hottest startups through our late-stage deep dives (EC-1s)
  • Spot trends and opportunities with private market analysis, investor surveys and topical newsletters
  • Build a better startup with fundraising, growth and workforce advice from experts
  • Improve your pitch with weekly Extra Crunch Live sessions, and watch event replays through our on-demand video library
  • Browse TechCrunch distraction-free with a lighter ad experience
  • Annual members get discounts on software from partners and can save 20% on TechCrunch event tickets

Since launching Extra Crunch, we’ve published thousands of articles on startup investment trends, fundraising, late-stage startups and more. Please consider joining our growing community of TechCrunch enthusiasts. 

For upgrades from monthly to annual or other questions about the deal, please contact customer service at extracrunch@techcrunch.com.