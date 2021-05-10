Equity Monday: Dogecoin is passé, but student notes are big business

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This weekend was all about memecoins. And I am sorry about that. But Equity doesn’t run the world, sadly, it merely notes what is going on:

Dogecoin dropped during Elon Musk’s SNL appearance. Which was somewhat ironic. Also there’s another memecoin that is skyrocketing.

Palantir, DoorDash, Airbnb and Alibaba will report earnings this week, amongst others.

Clubhouse is finally coming to Android. In the United States. By invite. So, if that’s you, congrats, welcome to the app.

A major cyberattack and ransom situation in the United States is a data point, yet again, that we’re woefully unprepared for cyber risk.

StuDocu raised $50 million which was cool, while Gojek raised another $300 million, which was the very opposite of surprising.

This week’s Extra Crunch Live is going to be really good. I will see you there!

It is going to be a busy week! Already since we recorded this show there’s more drama from Box, and more. Strap in!

