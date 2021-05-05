Toyota AI Ventures and May Mobility will talk the future of the transportation industry on Extra Crunch Live

Besides a passion for progress in the mobility space, what do Toyota AI Ventures’ Jim Adler, May Mobility’s Nina Grooms Lee and Edwin Olson have in common?

All three of them are joining us on an upcoming episode of Extra Crunch Live. The show goes down on May 12 at 3pm ET/noon PT.

May Mobility is one the most exciting companies to enter the transportation space in the past decade. The autonomous shuttle company has a fleet of autonomous low-speed shuttles spread out between Detroit, Grand Rapids and Providence. Recently, May launched a Lexus-based autonomous shuttle. The company has raised $83.6 million in funding, including a $50 million Series B led by Toyota Motor Corp.

Which brings us this episode of Extra Crunch Live.

Toyota AI Ventures Founding Managing Director Jim Adler will sit down with May Mobility Chief Product Officer Nina Grooms Lee and May co-founder and CEO Edwin Olson to discuss how that Series B deal came about. We’ll talk about what made May stand out to Toyota, and vice versa, and how the teams have worked together since.

We'll also talk about what to expect out of the ever-changing and growing mobility industry.

As per usual, Grooms Lee, Olson and Adler will lead the Pitch Deck Teardown, giving their live feedback on pitch decks submitted by the audience. Not only can you learn what works, and what doesn’t, in a pitch deck, but you can actually send us your deck to be featured in the episode. If that sounds like your jam, hit up this link.

Extra Crunch Live goes down every Wednesday at 3pm ET/noon PT and is accessible to anyone and everyone.