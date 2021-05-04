IAC’s NurseFly rebrands to Vivian Health as it expands its healthcare jobs marketplace

NurseFly, the healthcare jobs marketplace owned by IAC, has rebranded to Vivian Health as it expands its range of services. Originally launched for traveling nurses (or nurses willing to travel for short-term positions), Vivian Health now includes listings for permanent positions, per diem shifts and local openings. It also added employer reviews and a pay database that uses information gathered from the 1.7 million jobs that have come through its system.

Founded in 2017, NurseFly was acquired by IAC in August 2019. It is used by providers like AMN Healthcare, Cross Country Healthcare, Host Healthcare, Trinity Health, SSM Health and Honor Health. During the pandemic, Vivian Health quadrupled its employee headcount in order to meet demand, founder and chief executive officer Parth Bhakta told TechCrunch in an email.

“Over the past year, we’ve grown to fill nearly 10% of all travel nursing positions across the United States, oftentimes helping fill a crisis position in a matter of hours rather than weeks,” Bhakta said. During that time, the platform heard from major health systems “that their challenges around hiring for permanent roles were oftentimes even more dire than filling their travel positions,” he added. “Permanent roles at health systems were taking months to fill, costing tens of thousands of dollars to hire, and leading to short-staffed facilities in the meantime.”

As a result of these conversations, Vivian Health’s team spent three months rebuilding the platform to serve a wider range of healthcare providers and employers. Its rebranding and expansion comes at a time when many healthcare professionals are reporting burnout as a result of the pandemic.

In a study of 1,300 respondents published earlier this month, Vivian Health found that 83% said their mental health had been affected by working in healthcare over the past year. About 43% said they had considered quitting the profession.

One of the main reasons for burnout is working overtime, with 86% of their respondents reporting that their facilities are short-staffed, even as demand for healthcare professionals accelerates. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), about 17.3 million people were employed in the heatlhcare sector in 2018, and that number is expected to increase 15% to 19.9 million by 2028, making it one of the fastest growing sectors.

“Crisis-level staffing shortages” are compounded by the amount of time, sometimes up to 120 days, it can take to hire a permanent employee. Shortening the amount of time it takes to fill positions has a ripple effect because clinicians need to work less overtime. Meanwhile, recruiters can focus on the right leads. Bhakta said employers have been able to use Vivian Health to fill permanent positions in as little as one week, and are typically able to do so within 30 days.

Vivian Heath built a proprietary dataset of healthcare industry information through the 1.7 million jobs that have come through its systems and asks all of its staffing agency partners to include pay rates in their listings. As a result, job seekers are able to see how a position’s compensation compares against the market, while employers can quickly adjust their rates to be more competitive.

Bhakta said Vivian Health added pay information because “our business is built on transparency, which we believe is a crucial element in solving the healthcare hiring crisis.”