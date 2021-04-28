Gamified connecting rowing machine maker Ergatta raises $30M

As the world takes its first steps back to relative normalcy, there remains a major question mark around how profoundly our day-to-day is going to be changed for good. Nowhere does that question loom larger than fitness. Connected home machines have undergone a seismic shift over the past year, but once gyms safely reopen, how much will that industry peter out?

The likeliest answer is that there will be some leveling off in the long run. However, investors still see a lot of growth potential in the category, extending beyond now-major players like Peloton, Mirror and Tonal. New York-based Ergatta is the latest to receive some of that windfall, announcing a $30 million Series A this morning.

This latest round — led by Advanced Venture Partners with participation from Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels and Hans Tung (GGV) — brings the company’s total funding up to $35 million, including a $5 million seed round raised in July of last year. Ergatta says the funding will go toward developing new content, competition and social features for its platform.

The company’s primary hardware is a rowing machine. Built out of cherry wood in the U.S., the machine certainly offers a warmer aesthetic than a lot of home workout equipment. It’s a nice touch for people who don’t want a big, industrial-looking piece of equipment in their bedroom. Content-wise, the platform is built around a gamified exercise content. It’s a similar approach to the one we’ve seen from the earlier-stage, YC-backed Aviron.

“We are creating a new paradigm for digital fitness content that leverages games and competition, rather than instructors,” co-founder and CEO Tom Aulet said in a press release tied to the news. “Our mission is to bring daily fitness within reach for our members by putting the individual in control and creating compelling, personalized programming that adapts to their fitness level, driving consistent fitness behavior over time.”

The $2,200 Ergatta Rower features a touchscreen display that offers up competitions with other users and goal-driven workouts.