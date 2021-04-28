Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator launches 12 new startups at demo day tomorrow

The Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator, an incubator based in New York, is introducing 12 new companies at its 20th demo day tomorrow.

ERA has thus far had more than 226 companies go through the program that have raised more than $1 billion in capital and collectively share a market cap over $5 billion.

So without any further ado, here are the 12 companies launching out of ERA tomorrow.

Barista Valet is a virtual coffee shop, delivered via app, for luxury rental properties. Essentially, Barista Valet is emulating the cloud kitchen model with coffee, focusing only on delivery and not on an in-store experience. The company sells through to buildings and offices, allowing those entities to tack it onto existing costs as an amenity to tenants. The startup is currently operating in NYC.

BlendED is a platform and marketplace that allows professors to build, deliver and monetize course curriculum. Professors can upload their syllabus, integrate other technology like Zoom, Google Docs, etc., and integrate with existing Learning Management Systems to deliver rich digital experiences within their classes without the extra friction of having students join yet another platform. The startup is launching this fall with 700 professors and 11,000 students.

CarrotFI is a platform that focuses on optimizing mortgage asset performance, and avoiding foreclosures. It does this by giving lenders a better way to engage with mortgage customers, matching them proactively with borrowers with personal finance counseling that creates liquidity across household expenses.

GETMr. is a skin health brand focused on men. Their first product is The Daily, which is a 3-in-1 moisturizer, aftershave and sunscreen, aimed at reducing the risk of cancer and skin damage. The products are all natural and developed by dermatologists. The company’s distribution methods are D2C as well as tapping large dermatology networks, with pricing at $24.49 for a subscription. The Daily is registered with the FDA.

Hopscotch is targeting the pediatric behavioral health sector with a SaaS platform that allows providers to use digitized treatment programs for both in-person and virtual sessions. It includes gamified tools for patients and follow-up care and family/child portals. Hopscotch uses a freemium model for clinicians and offers a site license fee for hospitals, and currently has more than 1,500 clinicians on the platform across 46 states.

Magpie looks to offer users a digital vault for their collections of luxury goods, and treat them as a true asset class, complete with portfolio management. Authentication of these goods is automated, and Magpie offers pricing and demand transparency for things like sneakers, handbags, baseball cards and more. The startup also offers insurance. It uses a freemium subscription model and has more than 1,000 people on the waitlist.

neurobotx was built on the heels of 30 years of Nobel Laureate R&D and aims to decrease cloud computing costs and increase efficiency in the autonomous robotics space by isolating and detecting only the relevant pixels. It operates on a B2B SaaS model and the company is testing the platform in four upcoming pilots.

OTONOMI is looking to disrupt the air cargo insurance industry by offering a more efficient product that uses data-activated triggers, smart contracts and integrated digital wallets, creating a more transparent and cost-efficient experience for both parties. The company claims to reduce claim resolution times from 45 days to 45 minutes, ultimately lowering costs. In beta, partnered with an unnamed “top-tier affiliate insurance administrator,” the company has already automated more than 1,000 policies.

Revmo looks to bring warm introductions to every new connection you might want to make. Users enter in the person they want to be connected with and Revmo uses data from your existing networks to do a fast search of who might connect you, automating a warm email/SMS introduction within the network of your customers, colleagues, classmates, etc. It operates on a B2B SaaS model and has a waitlist of 600+ business users.

SenseGrass is an agtech company that uses a combination of machine learning and soil sensors to deliver real-time soil health analysis and nutrient management recommendations to farmers. The hope is to reduce chemical fertilizer use, increase crop yields and help farmers grow sustainably. SenseGrass charges via subscription based on usage requirements per acre depending on crop type and some other factors.

The Verticale is an e-commerce marketplace that allows users to shop for brands based on a variety of factors, including sustainability, ethical production and “for women by women.” This gives brands that fit into these verticals the chance to be highlighted and find their target customer base, and gives consumers an easy place to find what they’re looking for (with single-cart checkout across multiple brands) without doing all the research. The Verticale makes money by taking a commission on every order.

Turnout is a platform built specifically for internal communities and groups within an organization, making it easier for employees to host events and discussions across their company. Employee Resource Groups are a generally underserved demographic, with little to no tools built specifically for them. Turnout wants to change that. Thus far, it’s launched with several enterprise customers and is working directly with D&I teams to better support underrepresented employees.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story said that demo day was today. It is actually tomorrow, April 29.