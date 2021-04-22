We test out Apple’s lost item finder, Google Fi gets a new unlimited plan and Facebook tests new video ad targeting features. This is your Daily Crunch for April 22, 2021.

The big story: First impressions of Apple’s AirTags

AirTags are Apple’s new Tile competitor designed to help owners locate lost objects. They use Bluetooth technology to announce their presence to nearby devices with iOS 14.5 or above.

Matthew Panzarino tried them out and reported that it could take 30 seconds or more to locate an AirTag. But once located, Apple was able to provide directions that were “extremely accurate down to a few inches.”

Matthew also got his hands on the purple iPhone and was extremely excited.

The tech giants

Google Fi turns 6 and gets a new unlimited plan — The new “Simply Unlimited” plan starts at $60 per month for a single line.

Apple downplays complaints about App Store scams in antitrust hearing — Apple was questioned on its inability to rein in subscription scammers on its App Store during yesterday’s Senate antitrust hearing.

Facebook tests topic targeting for in-stream video ads — The company says there are now 2 billion people each month who watch videos that are eligible for in-stream ads.

Startups, funding and venture capital

Tiger Global backs Indian crypto startup at over $500M valuation — CoinSwitch Kuber allows young users in India to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Universal Hydrogen raises $20.5M Series A to help launch hydrogen aviation — Universal Hydrogen aims to develop hydrogen storage solutions and conversion kits for commercial aircraft.

MasterClass co-founder’s Outlier.org raises $30M for affordable, virtual college courses — Like MasterClass, Outlier offers beautifully shot online courses; unlike MasterClass, students can actually earn college credit.

Advice and analysis from Extra Crunch

How are VCs handling diligence in a world where deals open and close in days, not months? — For venture capitalists, the timeline for reaching conviction around a startup’s thesis and executing due diligence has become compressed.

Five emerging use cases for productivity infrastructure in 2021 — Cloud communications services, API platforms, low-code development tools, business process automation and AI software development kits grew exponentially in 2020.

Customer care as a service: Outsourcing can help your startup wow clients 24/7 — Your clients might not demand 24/7 customer service yet, but they’re certainly hoping for it.

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Everything else

Look at this tiny new Polaroid camera can you believe it — The company says its latest camera, the Polaroid Go, is the world’s smallest analog instant camera.

To ensure inclusivity, the Biden administration must double down on AI development initiatives — EqualAI’s Miriam Vogel argues that left unchecked, seemingly neutral artificial intelligence tools can and will perpetuate inequalities.

Alexa von Tobel will join Disrupt 2021 as a Startup Battlefield judge — Battlefield applications are now open, so don’t hesitate to throw your hat in the ring!

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 3pm Pacific, you can subscribe here.