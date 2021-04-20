Apple introduces a colorful new iMac

After years of waiting, Apple has finally given the world a dramatic new iMac redesign, aimed at the company’s long-standing goal of “making the computer disappear.” That, of course, only applies to the the thin new design, because these things are eye-popping. Naturally, the latest version of the 24-inch all-in-one desktop is built around the company’s new proprietary M1 chips.

The screen sports a 4.5K Retina Display, coupled with a 1080p camera — a first for the Mac line, and a sign the company is taking both audio and video more seriously as these products are serving as a kind of life line for the work from home crowd. True Tone is, naturally, on board for better color balance, and sound have been improved with six-speaker setup. The display features 11.3 million pixels, a P3 color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Like the most recent iMac models, it features an anti-reflective coating to reduce screen glare.

The new devices are significantly thinner — with overall volume reduced by half, according to the company. The rear is also flat, instead of curved. In addition to allowing for a much thinner design, the new chip allows for far faster performance than previous models — a huge performance bump we’ve seen in our own testing of the most recent generation of Macs. All told, the company says it’s up to 85% faster than the last model, coupled with a GPU that’s up to twice as fast and 3x the machine learning.

Here’s some numbers direct from the company:

Up to 85 percent faster CPU performance, so users can export their favorite video project in iMovie faster than ever, easily work with massive 100-megapixel photos in Lightroom, and compile new apps in Xcode in a fraction of the time. Up to 2x faster GPU performance for certain apps like Affinity Photo and Photoshop, and up to 50 percent faster than the most powerful discrete graphics in the fastest 21.5-inch iMac, allowing users to render edits in real time or add complex filters to their photos in a snap. The ability to edit up to five streams of 4K footage, or one stream of 8K footage, without dropping a frame in Final Cut Pro. Up to 3x faster machine learning in apps that leverage the 16-core Neural Engine in M1

Around back are up to four USB-C ports, including two Thunderbolts, for faster speed (say “goodbye to USB-A) and a new magnetic power adapter that also delivers 1Gbps Ethernet, which, at very least, should declutter the back of the device a bit. The system comes in seven colors. It starts at $1,299. That includes a 7-core GPU, 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That’s available in green, pink, blue and silver. At $1,499, you get the 8-core GPU, two additional ports and the addition of the yellow and orange colors.

There are some new accessories for the system, as well, including a colorful new Magic Keyboard that sports built-in TouchID. The new iMac goes up for pre-order April 30 and starts shipping in the second half of May.