Why expensive workout gear is actually cheap

For this week’s deep dive Natasha and Alex wanted to dig into the Tonal EC-1, a huge document spread across a number of posts. Our goals were pretty simple: To better understand Tonal’s journey, and also to get into the mind of its author.
So we corralled JP Mangalindan into firing up his computer, microphone, and recording software for a chat. Here’s what we covered:
- What is Tonal, why is it interesting, and why did JP spend so much time learning about the company?
- What did he have to leave out of the final report?
- His views on fitness gear, and the Peloton effect more broadly
- What was it like to write something so gosh darn long?
As Natasha is currently — shh, it’s a secret — working on an EC-1 of her own, we had more than a usual amount of interest in the project. Use code Equity for a super sweet discount to access this story and all of our premium content.
