Why expensive workout gear is actually cheap

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

For this week’s deep dive Natasha and Alex wanted to dig into the Tonal EC-1, a huge document spread across a number of posts. Our goals were pretty simple: To better understand Tonal’s journey, and also to get into the mind of its author.

So we corralled JP Mangalindan into firing up his computer, microphone, and recording software for a chat. Here’s what we covered:

What is Tonal, why is it interesting, and why did JP spend so much time learning about the company?

What did he have to leave out of the final report?

His views on fitness gear, and the Peloton effect more broadly

What was it like to write something so gosh darn long?

The Tonal EC-1 comprises four main articles representing about 10,600 words and a reading time of about 43 minutes:

As Natasha is currently — shh, it’s a secret — working on an EC-1 of her own, we had more than a usual amount of interest in the project. Use code Equity for a super sweet discount to access this story and all of our premium content.

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.