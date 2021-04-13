Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 is filling up fast. Apply today.

Startup Alley — the very name conjures up images of early-stage startups demonstrating game-changing products, platforms and services to thousands of Disrupt attendees and industry influencers. It’s where you’ll find envelope pushing and boundary breaking going down.

If you’re busy shoving envelopes and busting down boundaries, don’t miss your chance to exhibit in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 in September. But here’s the thing- we’re limiting the number of exhibitors this year, and Startup Alley spots are filling up fast.

Apply for Startup Alley now to secure your place. Budget-friendly tip: Grab your Startup Alley Pass for just $199 — but that deal expires on May 13 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT).

Startup Alley will still have plenty of amazing companies. But we want to showcase the very best and give those exhibiting companies the focused exposure they so richly deserve.

What can you expect when you exhibit in Startup Alley this year? For starters, high visibility. Every exhibiting startup gets two minutes to pitch to a global audience during featured breakout feedback sessions. Disrupt attendees include all kinds of influencers — investors, tech icons, the media — and potential customers.

You’ll receive two lists that define opportunity — press and investors. Pitch your story to members of the press and increase your brand exposure. Schedule meetings with investors to explore funding options or to get feedback on your startup.

“Disrupt is a great avenue to network with potential investors. It carries a lot of street cred and talking about our CEO’s experience pitching in Startup Alley helps us make those connections and start important conversations.” — Jessica McLean, Director of Marketing and Communications, Infinite-Compute.

You’ll also have a shot to be featured in one of the many Startup Alley Crawls. Every tech category will have its own 1-hour crawl. The TechCrunch team will interview a select number of exhibiting founders within each category live from the Disrupt stage.

You just might be one of only two exhibiting startups chosen as a Startup Battlefield Wild Card select. The TechCrunch editorial team makes that call, and the anointed ones will participate in the legendary Startup Battlefield pitch competition for a chance to win the $100,000 prize. Win or lose, Startup Battlefield is a solid launchpad.

And here’s a big reason not only to exhibit, but to get your Startup Alley pass ASAP. TechCrunch will choose 50 exhibiting startups to participate in Startup Alley+. That cohort will see benefits kick in at TC Early Stage in July — before Disrupt even begins. We’re talking founder masterclasses, pitch-offs at Extra Crunch Live and very warm introductions to top, relevant investors.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 takes place on September 21-23. Push those envelopes, break those boundaries and don’t miss your chance to exhibit in Startup Alley. Don’t forget: tickets are limited this year and the early bird price ends on May 13 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT).

