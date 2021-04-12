EV automaker Rivian partners with Samsung SDI in battery cell supply deal

Rivian, the Amazon-backed EV manufacturer aiming to bring an electric pickup to market later this year, has partnered with Samsung SDI as its battery cell supplier, the company said Monday.

The two companies did not disclose the value of the deal or its term length, but in a statement released Monday Rivian said it had been working with Samsung SDI “throughout the vehicle development process.”

Rivian pointed out that its anticipated R1T pickup and R1S SUV, which Rivian calls “adventure vehicles,” require a battery module and pack that can handle extreme temperatures and durability use cases.

South Korea-based Samsung SDI already supplies battery cells to other automakers. In 2019, the company signed a $3.2 billion deal with BMW Group for a 10-year supply agreement.

“We’re excited about the performance and reliability of Samsung SDI battery cells combined with our energy-dense module and pack design,” Rivian CEO Rj Scaringe said in a statement. “Samsung SDI’s focus on innovation and responsible sourcing of battery materials aligns well with our vision.”