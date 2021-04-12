Equity Monday: Microsoft buys Nuance, Uber isn’t dead, and Austin has a new unicorn

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here. It is good to be back!
There was a lot to get through, so, in order that we discussed the topics on the show, here’s our rundown:
- Microsoft is buying Nuance Communications today. The deal is worth around $19.7 billion. The transaction could be viewed as pretty good news for AI startups and the broader private healthtech space. That said, how much bigger should Microsoft be allowed to get by absorbing rival public companies?
- Tiger Global is making a wave of bets on Indian startups.
- And from the political realms, read this Buzzfeed News story on India and its tech ecosystem, this piece on what’s happening with Alibaba, and, finally, this entry discussing the growing divide between the American business and regressive politics.
- This morning’s headlines: Uber isn’t dead! Senator Josh Hawley has an idea. And Darktrace is going public.
- On the funding round front, make sure to read about The Zebra’s latest, and this neat investment from Africa.
Don’t forget that Coinbase is listing this week, yeah? Chat soon!
