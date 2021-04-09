Reap all the benefits of exhibiting in Startup Alley at Disrupt 2021

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it 1,000 times. Startup Alley is ground zero for entrepreneurial opportunity. It’s where hundreds of savvy, exhibiting startups increase their brand recognition, connect with investors, grow their network, expand their customer base and garner invaluable media coverage.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 takes place on September 21-23, and we’ve added new features and experiences to help Startup Alley exhibitors make the most of the virtual expo area. Ready to make a minimal investment for maximum opportunity? Buy a Startup Alley Pass for $199.

Play beat the clock: That super early-bird price remains in effect only until May 13 at 11:59 pm (PST). Get moving, and you’ll save $50.

Here’s what’s new in Startup Alley this year, starting with yet another reason to get your exhibitor’s pass ASAP.

Startup Alley+: TechCrunch will select 50 Startup Alley exhibitors to form an elite cohort. These founders receive — at no additional cost — access to a curated pre-Disrupt experience. You’ll compete in a pitch-off at Extra Crunch Live, attend a series of founder masterclasses and receive introductions to top early-stage investors. It’s specifically designed to provide more opportunities for exposure and growth before Disrupt even opens.

The timing matters because Startup Alley+ begins in July at TC Early Stage: Marketing and Fundraising — and the cohort attends for free. If you want a crack at this opportunity, get your exhibitor pass now.

The Startup Alley Crawl: Every tech category gets a dedicated, hour-long crawl. TechCrunch editors will select several startups from each category and interview the founders live from the Disrupt stage. We’ll list the specific times for each in the agenda closer to the event.

From Startup Alley to Startup Battlefield: TechCrunch will award two stand-out startups a Startup Battlefield Wild Card. Those founders will get to compete in the thrilling Startup Battlefield for a chance to win $100,000.

Everyone pitches: Every exhibiting startup is eligible for this opportunity. You’ll have two minutes to throw your best pitch across the plate and receive feedback from pitch-savvy TechCrunch staff. Talk about an opportunity to improve and impress. Your pitch session can have long-term benefits — as told to us by Jessica McLean, the director of Marketing and Communications at Infinite-Compute.

“Disrupt is a great avenue to network with potential investors. It carries a lot of street cred and talking about our CEO’s experience pitching in Startup Alley helps us make those connections and start important conversations.”

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 takes place on September 21-23. Maximize your opportunities and minimize your investment. Buy your Startup Alley Pass before the super early-bird deadline expires on May 13, at 11:59 pm (PST).

